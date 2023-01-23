Padmapur: Police arrested Saturday a woman for her alleged involvement in the murder bid on her husband. The attempt was made by the woman’s lover at Erada village under Sadar block in Bhadrak district. The attack on Shambhunath Dalei, a native of Kamargaon village under Basudevpur police limits in Bhadrak district, came when he visited his in-laws house, Thursday. Shambhunath was sleeping at his in-laws house when Rabindra Das, entered the room and attacked the former with a sharp-edged weapon inflicting serious injuries.

Allegedly, the door of the room had been opened by the victim’s wife Liza. Shambhunath is currently undergoing treatment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. On being informed, personnel from the Sabrang police station arrested Rabindra from Bhubaneswar. They were helped in their efforts to nab Rabindra by officials of the Airfield police station in the state capital. Sabrang IIC Shobhan Kumar Swain said that Rabindra was arrested Friday when he was trying to flee the state. After interrogating Rabindra, police also came to know about the involvement of Liza, the wife of Shambhunath in the murder bid.

So she was arrested Saturday, Swain added. Both the accused were produced in court Saturday. Police said Liza came in contact with Rabindra when the latter was working in a company in Tamil Nadu and entered into a relationship. The two planned to kill Shambhunath and flee to Tamil Nadu as the latter was proving an obstacle to their illicit relationship. The two hatched a plan and accordingly, Liza invited Shambhunath to Erada village.

At midnight, Liza opened the door and Rabindra tried to kill Shambhunath with a billhook. Hearing Shambhunath’s scream, family members rushed inside. Rabindra panicked and fled the scene. However, before he could go back to Tamil Nadu he was arrested. He also narrated Liza’s involvement in the whole plot.