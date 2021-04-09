Lucknow: Almost one-and-a-half-years after he was expelled from the BJP on charges of rape, former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s wife, Sangeeta Sengar has been made party candidate for the upcoming panchayat elections.

Sangeeta will contest from Fatehpur Chaurasi in Unnao Zila Panchayat elections.

Sangeeta Sengar had won the zila panchayat chairperson election in 2016.

Party sources said that her candidature was approved by state BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and state general secretary (organization) Sunil Bansal.

Sengar was made the candidate, keeping in mind the influence that her family wields in the area and the sympathy that they have earned after Kuldeep Senger’s arrest in April 2018.

Many still believe that he is innocent and has been framed by political rivals.

Kuldeep Sengar, sentenced to life in jail, was disqualified as the member of the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly last year in February.

He is presently lodged in Tihar jail.

IANS