Kendrapara: After cyclonic storm ‘Bulbul’ played havoc with the standing paddy crop in the district, farmers now confront wild boars which have started destroying their crops in Mahakalapada and Rajnagar blocks in the district.

Farmers cultivating fields on the fringes of Bhitarkanika National Park have been spending sleepless nights to tackle wild boar menace in Lanjuda and Gogua GP. Hectares of ripe paddy crops have recently been damaged, alleged the farmers.

The farmers have alleged that forest personnel have not raised iron chain fencing the 3-km Park boundary to the advantage of wild boars that are entering agricultural fields from Narasinghpur to Sasanpeta under Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary.

According to Jhuntu Jana, a farmer of Lanjuda, a herd of wild boar has destroyed his paddy field recently. ”No, I am worried about repaying the money I borrowed from local lenders for paddy farming,’’ said Jana.

Hundreds of farmers of Lanjuda and Gogua GP affected by wild boar have started guarding their agriculture fields round-the-clock by setting up temporary watch sheds.

“We have been guarding the fields by remaining awake in the fields at night amid foggy winter conditions. We are using lathis, beating drums and bursting crackers to scare away the wild boars,” said Khokana Mandal, another farmer.

The forest department should have galvanized iron chain links to fence the park from Narasinghpur to Sasanpeta to prevent damage to crops and vegetables from the wild boar. But, the officials are apathetic, alleged the locals.

According to Gahirmatha marine sanctuary ranger Debashis Bhoi, three cases related to wild boar destruction of paddy crops have come to the official notice within a week. Although the forest department had raised a fence, the locals have damaged it at several places. It was proposed to erect fencing from Narasinghpur to Sasanpeta in addition to intensifying night patrolling, pointed out Bhoi.

The state government has made a provision for compensation of Rs 10,000 per acre to farmers if the wild animals destroy paddy crop. In case of cash crop damage, the compensation amount per acre is Rs 12,000, added Bhoi.

PNN