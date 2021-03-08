Kutra/Joda: Despite the best efforts of the Forest department, wildfires have been raging in the forests in Badagaon range in Sundargarh district for the past one week. According to a report, valuable trees, plants and herbal and wildlife have perished. As the fires continue to spread, wildlife such as elephants, boars, hares, jackals have been cornered. Scared and unable to tolerate the heat, they are seen running out of the forests and straying into human habitations.

It was reported that before collecting mahul flower from under trees, some people set the forest floor afire, leading to forest fires to spread.

Reports from Joda in Keonjhar district said, a part of Baitarani reserve forest has been reduced to ashes. Notably, this forest plays host to a number of elephants. Meanwhile, the forest department has engaged a six-member squad to keep vigil on the elephants.

PNN