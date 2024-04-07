Bhubaneswar: A 35-year-old man, arrested with body parts of animals, was sentenced to three years in jail by a court in Odisha’s Nayagarh district.

Bhagabat Majhi was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of the state police in November 2022 with two leopard hides, one deerskin, 115 pangolin scales and two tusks of wild boar.

The court in Dasapalla convicted him under the Wildlife Protection Act and sentenced him to three years in jail.

It also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him. He will have to remain in jail for another six months if he fails to pay the fine.

PTI