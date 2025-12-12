DIVYASHANTANU NATH, OP

Angul: Wildlife plays an essential and independent role in maintaining ecological balance, said Dharitri and Orissa POST Editor Tathagata Satpathy Thursday. He was speaking as the chief guest at a programme on “Community Contribution to Forest and Wildlife Conservation and Rural Environmental Protection,” organised in Rautala village under Badahinsara panchayat in Banarpal block of Angul district.

The event was jointly supported by Dharitri, Saathi Parivar and local villagers. Satpathy said no creature — not even the tiniest insect — should be harmed without reason. Comparing nature to a mother, he said parents give birth to children and raise them with care, yet today’s generation often fails to look after them. “Parents never wish harm upon their children. Likewise, nature nurtures us, providing everything we need to grow,” he said. He added that nature never harms humans; instead, it is humans who damage nature and end up harming themselves.

At the event, Dharitri and Orissa POST Chief Executive Adyasha Satpathy joined Tathagata as a guest. Siddhartha Pradhan, president of the Sathi Parivar, highlighted the environmental initiatives being taken by the Editor and CEO of Dharitri organisation. The Dharitri Youth Conclave has completed five years, he said, adding that young people are being encouraged to take up environmental projects and can receive up to Rs 1 lakh in support.