Mumbai: 2019 has been a terrific year for actor Akshay Kumar after getting off to an electrifying start with the super hit Kesari.

And now, a tabloid reports that Akshay is in talks with YRF’s head honcho Aditya Chopra for Dhoom 4.

It is worth mentioning that it has been six long years since the release of Dhoom 3.

After rumours of Akshay featuring in Dhoom’s next installment flooded the internet, YRF came out and said that the news was “absolutely incorrect and baseless.”

“The article ‘Dhoom to get Khiladi’s touch?’ printed in today’s Mid-day is absolutely incorrect and baseless. Dhoom is an extremely important franchise for us but currently, we do not have an idea or script for Dhoom 4. We are always available to clarify any and all queries and strongly urge and request you to kindly double check stories with us well in advance for us to be able to provide you with all accurate facts,” read a statement from YRF.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh were linked with Dhoom 4 but the news turned out to be false.

Notably, Dhoom, released in 2004, marked the beginning of the franchise. The film starred John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Esha Deol and Rimi Sen in the lead roles.

Dhoom 2, its sequel in 2006, featured Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek and Uday and turned out to be a blockbuster.

Then Dhoom 3, released in 2013, starring Aamir Khan as the protagonist, broke almost every box-office record in the book and ended its glorious run with lifetime collection of over Rs 284 crores.