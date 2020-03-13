Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and NC patron Farooq Abdullah thanked parliamentarians Friday who ‘fought for my freedom’ from detention and said he will be able to take a decision on future only after other leaders are released. Abdullah also expressed hope that he would be able to attend Parliament.

“I am free… Hope others political leaders would be released soon. Thank all parliamentarians who fought for my freedom. Will be able to take decision on future only after other leaders are released,” Abdullah, the Lok Sabha member from Srinagar, told reporters from the terrace of his residence here.He was flanked by his family members, including his wife Molie Abdullah.

The former J-K CM had been under detention since August 5 last year when the Centre abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two Union Territories.

“I would also like to express gratitude to every individual who prayed for us… I will not speak on any political matter till others are released,” Abdullah told the media.

“I hope my people will be free. The people of this state will be free. Let us pray to god that we get true freedom for which we have been trying for so long,” he added.

Abdullah is the first chief minister against whom the Public Safety Act (PSA) was invoked. The stringent Act was slapped against him September 15, hours before the Supreme Court was to hear a petition by MDMK leader Vaiko who claimed that Abdullah had been illegally detained.

PTI