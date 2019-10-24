Mumbai: Deepika Padukone’s next film Chhapaak has become one of the most talked-about topics on the social media. She also bagged small but powerful role opposite her husband, Ranveer Singh, in 83 directed by Kabir Khan. She has finished work with both the films.

Reports are buzzing that she is about to collaborate with filmmaker Karan Johar.

It will be under Dharma Productions directed by the Kapoor & Sons director, Shakun Batra who has earlier directed films like Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu and Kapoor & Sons.

During the MAMI Film Festival, Deepika spilled the beans while talking to media. Deepika said, “I have found a film that I am likely to do early next year but it’s not light. It’s still a messy romance, it’s quite dark but still in the romantic space.”

If reports are to be believed, shooting for the film will kick off after her film Chhapaak gets released, which is to hit theatres in January 2020.