The 11th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) will end Friday night with Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murthy on the hot seat in front of megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Well no doubt, it will be thrilling finale to watch, but rumour has it that this is the last time ‘Big B’ will be seen as the host of KBC. Except for one season, Bachchan has always hosted KBC come rain, hail or thunder, his name and KBC have become synonymous.

Well if indications are to be believed then this can indeed by the last episode of KBC which Amitabh Bachchan will host. The actor himself has hinted at retirement and if he does so, then KBC certainly will miss the baritone voice and the towering yet charming personality.

Bachchan after the completion of the shooting of KBC joined Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Manali for the shoot of Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming movie Brahmastra. He took a long drive to Manali by car and hinted at his impending retirement, in a cryptic blog. Bachchan stated that his body is sending him signals to take rest.

“Another new environ(ment) and another readjustment to room and its accoutrements… I must retire… the head is thinking something else and the fingers another… it’s a message (sic),” wrote Bachchan in his blog.

Prior to the hint of retiring, Bachchan praised the simplicity and hospitality of the Himachal town. “Tranquil… essence of the freshness… the winter feel, the purity hopefully of air… and a rest after 5am to now. There is great humility and joy of felicitations en route… the simplicity of the smaller town reigns supreme… as does the generous hospitality… we can never match their honesty and simplicity,” Bachchan wrote.

In the recent past the 77-year-old actor has been in the news due to concerns over his health. Last month he was hospitalised and he cancelled his programme to attend the Kolkata Film Festival. It should be stated here that Bachchan has been experiencing health issues for quite some time now and has been advised complete rest by his doctors.

Since he appeared in Saat Hindustani, Bachchan has continued to entertain worldwide audiences. Illness, a critical injury which nearly took his life, nothing has been able to stop him. But his sudden reflections on his blog makes it clear that he not ready to accept the daily grind of shooting anymore and he would prefer some rest.

So brace yourself for the news… If Bachchan really does retire it will be a permanent void in the Hindi film industry. He created a niche for himself, a place that no one can ever take. In fact to differentiate between him and the three Khans – Aamir, Salman and Shah Rukh – the word ‘megastar’ was created. AB is referred universally as the ‘megastar’ while the others are known as ‘superstars’.

