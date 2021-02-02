Mumbai: Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film was titled Inshallah, in which Salman was to be seen on the big screen with Alia Bhatt for the first time. There was a lot of discussion about this film in corridor of Hindi film industry as well. But recently, there was a debate between Sanjay and Salman about something which went wrong. And Salman left this film of Sanjay. According to the news, Sanjay still wants to make this film and for this, he has also found a hero. According to sources, it is none other than Shahrukh Khan, the king of Hindi film industry.

A source close to Sanjay Leela Bhansali told Bollywood Hungama that Inshallah is still a project he wants to do. The insider said, “It is a beautiful simple, timeless love story. Sanjay still wants to make it with Alia and a different leading man.”

According to the report, this film of Sanjay is based on a beautiful and simple love story. And Sanyaj believes that Shah Rukh and Alia have worked with each other in Dear Zindagi before, so both of them will also like the audience.

Bhansali is busy with Gangubai Kathiawadi, featuring Alia Bhatt in the lead.

Shah Rukh Khan is very busy with his upcoming film Pathan. Shahrukh is going to return to the big screen after two years with this film. The shooting of the film is still going on. And it will be completed soon.