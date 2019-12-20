BHUBANESWAR: Winners of the 30th Odisha State Film Awards, conferred by Odia Language, Literature and Culture department, were felicitated at an award ceremony at Utkal Mandap here, Thursday.

The ceremony was inaugurated by Culture minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi and had Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment, Fisheries & Animal Resources Development, Higher Education Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo as chief guest.Dramatist, lyricist and screenwriter Bijay Mishra received the Sri Jayadev Award.

The State Odia Film Awards were announced for 27 categories. It comprises a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh for the winners.

I am very fortunate to get an opportunity to work in a movie like ‘Champion’. The (her) character had many shades and probably that impressed the jury. I would like to thank K Murali Bhaskar, Dipti ma’am, N Gangadhar Reddy

–Archita, Best actress for ‘Champion’

I am surprised to be nominated for the award. The story is based on a family’s emotion, on a father- son relationship. I dedicate the award to all the cast and crew members

–Mihir Das, Best actor for ‘Bhija Matira Swarga’

This award gives me more inspiration to write something unique and off-beat. Every award has its significance and I am fortunate to receive this award

–Bijay Mishra, Sri Jaydev Award winner