In the last few years, Odisha has produced many beauty pageant winners. Shefali Udgata of Bolangir who won the Opera Miss India Global-2019 crown in New Delhi is the latest addition to this list. She was adjudged the winner on the basis of ramp walk, quiz, dance, personality test and general knowledge competitions.

Earlier, Shefali had won many state level beauty contests such as Kalinga Sundari, Reliance Trendz Style Icon, Glory Queen, Odisha Super Model, Miss Diva Bhubaneswar and Summer Queen among others.

Daughter of Hema and Sameer Udgata, Shefali completed her graduation from BJB College in Bhubaneswar. Now a professional anchor and emcee, she said, “I started walking the ramp during the initial days in my college. After receiving accolades for my performances, I made up my mind to groom myself for a bigger stage. I started participating in beauty pageants in the state and won many of them. My confidence grew after I won several contests in the state and worked hard to repeat the feat at the national level.”

“I kept participating in more national level pageants as I gained confidence. I came to know about the Opera Miss India Global from social media and got my name registered, after which I appeared for both their online as well as offline auditions in Kolkata that I cleared. The day I was selected as the finalist was the most significant day of my life,” she added.

Shefali was adjudged Opera Miss India Global from among 28 contestants. She said, “I was among the top 15 and then made it to the final three. I also won the best catwalk sub-category. Several Bollywood celebrities were present on the occasion.”

However, the journey to the coveted crown wasn’t a cakewalk. She said, “The contest was held over three days. Prior to that, we were asked to complete a task in Bhubaneswar on the theme ‘Beauty with Purpose.’ I was given the theme ‘Go Green.’ I visited schools, conducted seminars, and initiated plantation drives there. I also organised a road show. Apart from this, I visited an orphanage and an old-age home and planted saplings there. The contest was very tough, and I had to work on a lot of aspects.”

About her future plans, she said, “Winning Opera Miss India Global crown is just the beginning for me. I am trying to participate in as many national events as possible. The fashion industry in the state is growing very fast so I will start a centre in the state capital for grooming those who are interested in trying their luck in the modelling industry.”

Asked whether she is interested in a career in acting, she said, “Of course I am. I would love to work in the Odia remake of Hindi blockbuster Jab We Met, and I want to play Kareena’s part in the movie. For now, I will continue to do anchoring and modelling.”

On the prospects of modelling, Shefali said, earlier things were not that easy. But now there is plenty of scope for girls in Odisha who want to make a career in modelling.

