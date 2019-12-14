Bengaluru: Wipro 3D and renowned Indian Institute of Science (IISc) are collaborating to build the country’s first industrial grade metal 3D printer, the software major said Saturday.

“The country’s first 3D printing machine works on selective electron beam melting technology and offers higher build rate, better thermal management, higher density and superior mechanical properties,” said the city-based company in a statement here.

Wipro 3D, the additive manufacturing business of Wipro Infrastructure Engineering and IISc have developed the industry grade additive manufacturing machine.

Commenting on the 3D printing facility undergoing benchmarking currently, Ajay Parikh, Wipro 3D business head said the facility symbolises Wipro’s effort to indigenise and industrialise metal additive printing technology.

Anurag Kumar, IISc director said the science research institute partners with companies to explore possibilities in cutting edge research and development and products.

“The Government of India, Department of Heavy Industries has been instrumental in enabling such an important program. We are happy to see our collaboration with Wipro 3D has culminated in this product development,” said Kumar.

Department of Heavy Industries Secretary A.R. Sihag said the collaboration between IISc and Wipro 3D should mature enough to compete in the future globally.

Wipro 3D offers layered or additive manufacturing, product engineering and consulting services to multiple industries. Its solutions also include setting up captive additive manufacturing centres and research and development centres.