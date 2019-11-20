New Delhi: Twitter users heaped effusive praise as legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh turned 90, Wednesday, with many posting throwback pictures depicting his sporting achievements and quotes.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh wrote on his Twitter handle @capt_amarinder: “Happy birthday to the pride of Punjab & India, #Milkha Singh Ji, who turns 90 today. Wish you the best of happiness & health, sir. “Urge my young friends to take inspiration from the #FlyingSikh and indulge in sports & fitness activities for a healthier life.”

Team India’s Twitter handle @WeAreTeamIndia wrote: “Sending out warm wishes to the legendary sporting icon, a serial sprint winner of his times and the one who is most rightfully known as the #FlyingSikh.”

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi wrote: “Wishing a very happy 90th birthday to #FlyingSikh, inspiration of Millions Padma Shri #MilkhaSingh ji.”

A user posted a 1958 picture of Milkha Singh defeating Pakistan athlete Abdul Khaliq in the 200 metre race to win gold in Tokyo Asian Games. He said: “In 1958 Abdul Khaliq was the fastest man in Asia. Happy Birthday Milkha Singh.”

Another user listed out sporting achievements of the Padma Shri awardee.

“Independent India’s first athlete to win gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. Wishing you a very happy birthday Milkha Singh,” wrote another user.

One user said: “Milkha Singh (age 90 years now) don’t miss his important tip. No doctor no tablet.” One fan mentioned that the Flying Sikh was the ‘Godfather of Indian Athletics’.

IANS