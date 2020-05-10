Sambalpur: Shortage of farmhands has hit farmers hard in this district when their crops are ready for harvest and the government has eased lockdown restrictions allowing agricultural works in the state, a report said.

The country is passing through the third phase lockdown and has relaxed restrictions by issuing passes to farmers to bring farmhands from outside of their district.

Moreover, unseasonal rain and hailstorm have wreaked havoc with many farmlands having been waterlogged. Farmers apprehend that if they do not harvest crops in time their produce might get damaged once rain starts in the state

The state government has also allowed sale and repairing of agricultural implements and plying of tractors and harvesters. Harvester drivers who mostly come from Punjab, Haryana and Karnataka are now unable to visit the state due to the lockdown. In their absence, farmers are now operating the harvesters themselves but have failed due to lack of expertise.

Farmhands of Chhattisgarh used to work in farmlands of Western Odisha. However, they are unable to come this year due to lack of permission. As a result, farmers of irrigated areas in Western Odisha are now dependant on farmhands of non-irrigated areas like Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Bolangir, and Sundargarh districts.

However, farmhands are not willing to join work as sarpanchs and local people do not allow people to leave their areas. They threaten them with banishment from villages if anyone dares to leave their areas.

Farmers Kashi Biswanath, Sibashankar Badhei of Chanrapur village in Sambalpur alleged that many of them had even paid advances to hire farmhands. Farmers have urged the administration to help them in hiring farmhands from outside.

When contacted, district agricultural officer (DAO) SK Ray said over 250 passes have been issued to bring farmhands from outside.

PNN