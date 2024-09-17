Bhubaneswar: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Odisha Tuesday, senior Congress leader Srikant Jena Sunday appealed to the PM to withdraw a review petition filed by the Union government in the Supreme Court in regard to the state’s authority on levying cess and taxes on mineral-bearing land and minerals.

The Union government has filed a petition before the apex court to review its landmark judgement of July 25, 2024 and August 14, 2024 that allowed states to levy taxes and cess on mineral bearing lands and minerals. Stating that the review petition was against Odisha’s interest, Jena said the state is the leading mineral producer in the county, accounting for nearly half of India’s total mineral production. “After the SC judgement, Odisha stands to reclaim approximately Rs 1.5 lakh crore in retrospective dues since 2005 which the state can start collecting from April 1, 2026 over a period of 12 years. Additionally, the state can generate approximately Rs 50,000 crore annually by putting cess and taxes on future mining operations. This would be an economic boost for a state struggling with poverty and backwardness,” he said.

The Congress leader said despite its abundant mineral wealth contributing significantly to the nation, Odisha remains one of the poorest states accounting for the maximum migration of labourers. “This review petition filed by the Centre undermines the rights of the states. Withdrawing the review petition would allow Odisha to fully utilise its resources for its development and the welfare of its people,” he said.