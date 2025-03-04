Kyiv: Ukraine has enough reserves to withstand the conflict with Russia for about six months without US support, the RBC-Ukraine online media outlet reported Tuesday, citing a senior parliament official.

“Our military-industrial complex has significantly expanded over the past three years, and it is capable of offsetting threats and risks,” said Fedir Venislavsky, a Member of the Parliament’s defence committee.

However, he acknowledged that Ukraine relies on the United States for certain weapons, including air defence systems and long-range multiple-launch rocket systems.

Venislavsky said that efforts are underway to secure alternative sources of supply for critically important weapons, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to multiple media reports, the US administration suspended delivery of military aid to Ukraine earlier in the day, days after the Oval Office saw a heated exchange between the Ukrainian and US presidents at the White House.

Between February 2022 and January 2025, Washington provided 65.9 billion US dollars in military assistance to Ukraine, according to the US Department of State.

Meanwhile, emphasising on the “momentous and dangerous” times and the ‘grave nature of the threats” faced, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen Tuesday announced a plan to boost Europe’s defence spending throughout the European Union.

Addressing reporters in Brussels, Von der Leyen said that she has written a letter to leaders ahead of Thursday’s European Council, outlined the ‘ReArm Europe Plan’ which features a set of proposals on how to use all of the financial levers at disposal in order to help EU Member States to quickly and significantly increase expenditures in defence capabilities.

“In the various meetings in the last few weeks – most recently two days ago in London – the answer from European capitals has been as resounding as it is clear. We are in an era of rearmament. And Europe is ready to massively boost its defence spending. Both to respond to the short-term urgency to act and to support Ukraine but also to address the long-term need to take on much more responsibility for our European security,” said the European Commission President while suggesting a proposal to provide EUR 150 billion of loans to the Member States for defence investment.

ReArm Europe, she said, could mobilise close to EUR 800 billion for a safe and resilient Europe even while continuing to work closely with partners in NATO.

The first part of this ReArm Europe plan, European Commission President detailed, is to unleash the use of public funding in defence at national level.

IANS