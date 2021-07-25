Bhawanipatna: Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) chairman Asit Tripathy Sunday reviewed the progress of different development projects in Kalahandi during his tour to the district.

According to a source, the WODC chief directed officials concerned to chalk out an action plan with a purpose to stoke the process of development of Kalahandi district.

Tripathy emphasised the promotion of local entrepreneurship as well as private sector investment in cash crops, sericulture, fishery, animal husbandry, food processing and other agro-based industries.

Kalahandi district has done commendable work for effective Covid-19 management. With proactive monitoring of the state government, works on expressway, irrigation and healthcare has progressed very significantly, Tripathy said in the review meeting.

“I advised district-level officials to promote local entrepreneurship, along with implementation of government schemes. It was nice interacting with some successful entrepreneurs of the district, and how they have prospered with the development schemes,” Tripathy added.

PNN