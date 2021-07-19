Sambalpur: Ghanteswari peetha is one of the major shrines in western Odisha. The development of the shrine has been a priority in view of its tourism potential.

A host of development works have been undertaken so as to attract tourists and devotees in large numbers. The funds of Western Odisha Development Council will be utilised for various projects here.

A rest room and a Jajna Mandap will be built at the shrine. All necessary official formalities have been made ready. The administration of Dhankauda block will carry out development of the shrine.

WODC has sanctioned Rs 35 lakh while the government has provided Rs 10 lakh.

“Development works will be started very soon. WODC had sought to know from the block administration if it can carry out the development works at the shrine or not. The administration made the cost estimate of the projects to be executed and all reports have been submitted to the WODC,” said BDO Basanti Hati.

A parking lot, a market complex, a rest room and toilets for tourists and devotees, and a jajna mandap will be built at the shrine, she added. The

BDO also added that the state government is attaching priority on tourism sector with multiple facilities for tourists. Notably, Ghanteswari peetha stands on the Mahanadi near Chipilima village.

Tourists used to take a route to the shrine from Goshala Chhak on NH-53. A second bridge across the Mahanadi has been built facilitating communication link to the shrine.

