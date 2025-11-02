Birmaharajpur: A 20-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and gangraped near Hikudi under Ulunda block in Subarnapur district while returning home from work Friday evening. The survivor lodged a written complaint at the Birmaharajpur police station Saturday.

According to reports, the victim, a resident of Hikudi village, was returning home from a private company when three masked men stopped her near the embankment close to the Hikudi ITI College.

They allegedly sprayed a chemical substance on her, rendering her unconscious.

The accused then took the woman to a nearby field and raped her. After regaining consciousness, the woman realised what had happened and informed her family about the incident.

Dharamshala outpost officer Basant Kumar Rath reached the crime scene and informed senior officials.

Subarnapur Superintendent of Police Narayan Nayak, Sub-divisional Police Officer Hemant Kumar Rao and Birmaharajpur Inspector-in-Charge Saranga Dhar Panigrahi visited the spot and conducted an investigation late Friday night.

Birmaharajpur police registered a case and launched an inquiry. Sources said one of the accused is an acquaintance of the victim.

Police have detained two suspects for questioning.

The incident, which occurred along the busy Sonepur–Sambalpur route, has triggered widespread outrage and discussions in the area over women’s safety in public spaces.