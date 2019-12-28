Mayurbhanj: A woman who was set ablaze allegedly by her in-laws in Sainkula village under Khunta police limits of Mayurbhanj district Saturday succumbed to her burn injuries.

According to police officials, the woman — whose identity is yet to be revealed– alleged that her in-laws poured in kerosene and tried to kill her by setting her aflame.

She was rescued by locals with critical burn injuries from the house Saturday morning. Later, the locals shifted her to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

On being informed, police have initiated a probe into the matter.

Meanwhile, the in-laws of the woman have refuted the allegation.

PNN