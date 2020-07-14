Silchar (Assam)/Agartala: A 32-year-old woman, who was in institutional quarantine in Southern Assam’s Hailakandi district along with her family on return from Bengaluru, reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself, police said Monday.

The husband of the deceased woman suspects that delay in the sample’s report might have caused the suicide. A police official said that the woman was found hanging on Sunday night from the window of the washroom of a government school, which was earlier turned into a quarantine centre.

The woman, her husband and their eight-year-old son had returned to Hailakandi from Bengaluru by flight June 28.

Police quoting the health officials said that after their return, swab samples were collected and sent to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital and all of them were put under quarantine.

Though the husband and son were tested negative but the test report of the woman was awaited due to the technical reasons. The health officials subsequently (after the suicide) conducted a rapid antigen test of the samples of the deceased woman and the result came negative. For more confirmation, the swab sample of the woman has been sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for RT-PCR test.

In Agartala, a 50-year-old woman had committed suicide last month inside the Government runs Govind Ballabh Pant Medical College and Hospital in Agartala.

Test report of the woman’s swab sample was available after her suicide.