Manguli/Jagatpur: A woman and her three-yearold daughter died, while her mother-in-law sustained critical injuries, in a firecracker explosion at Nayaksahi under Jagatpur police limits in Cuttack Thursday. The deceased were identified as Juli Nayak, 32, and her daughter, while the injured was Prabhati Nayak, 55.

According to reports, the incident occurred at around 7pm when a firecracker suddenly exploded while being stored at their residence, severely injuring the two women and the child. The three were rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, where the mother and child were declared dead. Prabhati remains in critical condition.

Cuttack DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo, Additional DCP Amarendra Panda, and local IIC Prashant Sasmal reached the spot and launched an investigation. Police said it is suspected that firecrackers were being manufactured and stored at the residence in blatant violation of norms.