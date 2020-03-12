Bhadrak: A women and her minor daughter staged a dharna outside the SP office here in this town Wednesday. They alleged that that police of Gujidarada outpost in have not taken acted on her complaint.

The woman who belongs to the minority community has filed a complaint which states that her in-laws tried to murder her and her daughter more than a month back. More than a month has gone by and yet the police are yet to take any action against the accused in spite of her complaint she alleged. In fact she said that the police have not even registered a case against the alleged accused, she said.

Sources, said that only when the police came to know that she would demonstrate in front of the station with her daughter Wednesday, then they registered the FIR, Tuesday.

The angry woman along with her daughter sat for three hours in front of the station demanding immediate arrest of the accused. She left only after SP Rajesh Pandit assured her of action against the accused within a week.

According to reports, Wahida Khatun (28) of Kantabania area married Sheikh Sakir of Kamalpur in 2013 in a court.

In November, 2019, her in-laws tried to kill her and her minor daughter over dowry. As the village heads failed to resolve the dispute, she returned to her parents. She then had filed a complaint at the Gujidarada outpost January 26, 2020, but the police did not register a case.

PNN