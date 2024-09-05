Koraput: A 22-year-old woman in Odisha’s Rayagada district gave birth to a baby girl while on a moving bus, officials said Thursday.

Both the mother and baby have been admitted to Gunupur Hospital in the district, they added.

The woman went into labour just 30 minutes after the bus departed from Parlakhemundi around 5:30 pm Wednesday.

Arun Nayak, a co-passenger and doctor from Parlakhemundi Hospital, was seated behind her and assisted with the delivery. He was helped by physiotherapist Sunita Mallick, who was also on the bus. They successfully delivered the baby near Reggada, officials said.

The bus staff cooperated by facilitating the immediate transfer of the mother and the newborn to Gunupur Hospital, located 50 km from Parlakhemundi.

According to hospital superintendent Ramesh Sahu, both the mother and her newborn, weighing 2.2 kg, are doing well.