Dehradun: The woman who has accused that Uttarakhand BJP MLA Mahesh Negi raped her has created more problems for the lawmaker. The woman had said that Mahesh Negi of raping her and fathering her daughter. She has now demanded a monthly maintenance allowance from him for the child. The alleged victim has approached a family court demanding the maintenance allowance of Rs 60,000 per month from the legislator for her daughter. This information was given by her lawyer SP Singh here Thursday. The court has admitted her petition and sent a notice to Negi, he said.

The court has set February 17 as the date for hearing the woman’s petition. In it she has named Negi as the father of her daughter, Singh said.

Negi represents Dwarahat constituency of Almora district in the Uttarakhand Assembly. He was accused by the woman in August last year of raping her. She had also claimed that he was the biological father of her daughter. She had also subsequently approached a local court seeking a DNA test of the MLA in support of her claim.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court here had asked the BJP leader to give his blood sample for DNA testing. However, he did not make an appearance in the court on the appointed date, citing health reasons.

Meanwhile, Negi has approached the Uttarakhand High Court seeking a stay on the lower court’s order.