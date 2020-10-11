Cuttack: A woman, who was rendered critical by consuming pesticide, died Saturday at SCB Medical College and Hospital here after waiting for a bed in the intensive care unit (ICU) despite advice by doctors, a report said.

The deceased identified as Swetapadma Nayak of Rajnagar area in Kendrapara district battled with life for 10 days and finally succumbed Saturday afternoon. Doctors, while admitting her for treatment, had advised to shift her to an ICU due to her critical health condition. However, authorities failed to shift her to an ICU due to alleged negligence in conducting an RTPCR test on her, the report said.

Reports said the woman consumed pesticide October 1 and was rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital the same day by family members as her health condition deteriorated. She was administered treatment after she underwent a rapid antigen test which came out negative.

Later, she was shifted to the trauma ward under the medicine department and administered treatment. There the doctors on checking her critical health condition advised to shift her to intensive care unit (ICU).

Since that day she was kept in the trauma ward and was never shifted to ICU as the hospital staff kept on dillydallying in collecting her swab for an RTPCR test as per rules. Sources said the authorities have made it mandatory for every patient to undergo an RTPCR test before availing any kind of treatment.

As a result, the woman was kept confined at the trauma ward for 10 days without availing the specialized treatment at the ICU.

She was in the trauma ward when her health condition further deteriorated late Friday night. Family members pleaded with doctors to shift her to the ICU to which they refused and finally her swab was collected for RTPCR test Saturday morning.

All their pleas fell on deaf ears as doctors refused to shift her to ICU until the RTPCR test report came out negative. She battled with life and finally succumbed Saturday afternoon in the absence of specialized treatment, her nephew Nigamananda Nayak alleged.

When contacted, hospital superintendent Dr Annada Prasad Patnaik said it is mandatory to undergo an RTPCR test to get a bed in the ICU. However, there is a provision of ICUs with isolation facilities for patients in need of emergency treatment the decision for which should be taken by the doctor in-charge. He is not aware of the matter and could comment only after enquiring about the matter.