Kesinga: A woman was killed after a speeding potato-laden truck rammed into her house at Kantesir village under Kesinga police limits in Kalahandi district Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Mandani Rana (56). The deceased’s husband, Mohan Rana, aged 60, had a close shave.

According to a source, Mandani and Mohan lived in a house alongside the National Highway-26.

Unaware about the misfortune, Mandani was asleep Saturday morning when a speeding potato-laden truck rammed into the house after the driver lost balance on the wheels. Mandani was trapped under the truck, leading to her death on the spot.

The truck was learnt to be en route to Kesinga from Bolangir. Due to some reasons, the driver lost his control on wheels, leading to the mishap, it was learnt. The driver fled from the spot after the incident.

On being informed, a team from Kesinga police station reached the spot and recovered the body for postmortem. The police have launched a manhunt for the absconding driver.

PNN