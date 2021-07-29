Bhubaneswar: A woman died by suicide by jumping before a moving train at Kargil slum under Airfield police limits in Bhubaneswar Thursday. The woman was torn into pieces in front of her husband.

The deceased has been identified as Smruti Rekha, wife of Subashis Rath from Krishna Vihar area in Patrapada locality of Bhubaneswar.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body and sent it to Capital Hospital for postmortem.

According to police, Smruti Rekha and Subashis were married for six years and have a three-year-old daughter. They would often quarrel over some family issues. Thursday was also no different. As they engaged in a verbal duel, family members intervened and decided that Smruti Rekha would stay at her parents’ house in Tankapani Road area for some days.

To drop Smruti Rekha at her parents’ house, Subashis took her in a car and they were going towards Tankapani Road. As they were nearing Kargil slum, she asked her husband to stop the vehicle for a while. As he stopped the car, she alighted and started running towards the railway tracks which pass near the slum area.

A train coming on the tracks hit her before Subashis could do anything leading to her death on the spot.

The police have launched a detailed probe into the incident, it was learnt.

PNN