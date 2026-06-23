Khallikote: A woman died and her husband sustained critical burn injuries following a fire incident at Mathura village under Khallikote police limits in Ganjam district late Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Anita Pradhan, while her husband, Ramesh Pradhan, remains under treatment. According to reports, both sustained severe burn injuries in the incident and were initially admitted to the Khallikote Community Health Centre where doctors provided preliminary treatment.

However, due to the seriousness of their condition, the doctors referred them to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. Anita succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment in the early hours of Monday, while Ramesh continues to receive medical care.

Meanwhile, Anita’s family has lodged a written complaint with Khallikote police, alleging that she was murdered. Preliminary information suggests that the incident may have been linked to a family dispute.