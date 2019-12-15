Dhenkanal: Tension erupted at Damola village in Dhenkanal district after a woman from the village died owing to elephant attack Saturday night.

Accusing the local administration of doing nothing to protect human lives, locals staged a road blockade Sunday.

The deceased woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant near their village which comes under Mahabir Road Forest Range in Dhenkanal district, villagers said.

The deceased has been identified as Budhei Behera. She had gone to a nearby field on the outskirts of her village to graze her goats. Her family launched a frantic search for her after she didn’t return home till late Saturday night. Her body was spotted near Badakata pond Sunday morning.

From circumstantial evidence, it is believed that the victim was trampled by a jumbo which could have been part of a herd that was seen roaming in Parjang area. This herd had caused massive crop damage in the area as well.

On being informed, local forest officials and Sarang police reached the spot and pacified the agitators.

PNN