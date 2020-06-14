Nuapada: In another testimony of eroding human values in modern society, a woman had to carry her bed-ridden centenarian mother on a cot to the bank. She was forced to take such a step to prove that her mother is alive. It was done so that the woman could get Rs 1,500 in her Jan-Dhan account as COVID-19 assistance money

This shocking incident happened June 10 but it came to the fore after a photo went viral on social media. It has since been the talk of the town here.

Kuinmati Harijan and her ailing mother Labhe reside in Bargaon village. A branch of the Utkal Gramya Bank is only 300 metres away from their house.

Kuinmati came to know that Rs1, 500 was credited to her mother’s Jan-Dhan account. However, when she tried to withdraw the amount, the bank said it needed some proof that Labhe is alive. Kuinmati pleaded with bank officials about her mom’s illness and also told them she is bed-ridden. However, she was told that her mother would have to come personally to withdraw the money as she was the account holder.

“I told them (officials) my mother is bed-ridden and not in a position to come to the bank in person. Initially they refused to consider my case, but after much pleading, I was informed that an official would visit our house June 9 morning,” said Kuinmati.

Both the mother-daughter duo waited for the bank staff for the whole day but no one turned up.

A frustrated Kuinmati then pulled the cot the next day to the bank with her ailing mother on it. The embarrassed bank officials had no option then, but to give her the money.

When asked about the incident, the bank’s branch manager Ajit Kumar Pradhan admitted that there has been a mistake. He stated staff could not visit Kuinmati’s house due to work pressure.