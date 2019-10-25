Raghunathpur: A woman was electrocuted while plucking flowers near a utility pole at Jaipur village under Raghunathpur block, Friday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Bhanuprava Pradhan, wife of trader Basanta Pradhan.

According to sources, Bhanuprava came in contact with a snapped service wire while plucking flowers near the utility pole.

Villagers rescued Bhanuprava in a critical condition and rushed her to Jagatsinghpur district headquarters hospital (DHH). However, doctors declared Bhanuprava dead on arrival.

Bhanuprava is survived by her three sons and a daughter.