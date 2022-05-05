Bolangir: A woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances early Thursday morning while lying in a paddy field nearly 150 metres away from her house at Larkipali village under Bolangir Town police limits in this district.

According to a private source, the woman had been living along with her son after being separated from her husband. She had come out of her house Wednesday night to attend nature’s call.

It is suspected that some miscreants tried to rape the woman in the field and later killed her. The body of victim woman has an injury mark on her head. Probably, she tried to escape from the clutch of the miscreants following which she was murdered.

A policeman said that empty liquor bottles and pieces of bangles were spotted around the woman’s body. It has not been ascertained yet as to how many people are involved in the incident, the policeman added. “Prima facie evidence suggests that she has been raped prior to being murdered,” the senior official in Town police station stated.

On being informed by some villagers, Town police personnel and a scientific team reached the spot. Police have registered a case in this connection and launched a detailed probe. The woman’s body was sent to a hospital for post-mortem.

PNN