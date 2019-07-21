Angul: Days after the eyes of a deceased minor girl was enucleated at Angul district headquarters hospital (DHH) here, there is an atmosphere of fear among parents whose children are being treated in this hospital.

In one such case that exemplifies family members of patients having little faith on hospital authorities, a woman spent entire Friday night sitting awake near her minor daughter’s body in this hospital fearing that her eyes, otherwise, would be gauged out.

The same fear also gripped doctors who allowed the body to be kept outside casualty instead of sending it to the morgue.

According to a source, eight-years-old Jayashree Nehera was bitten by a snake Friday night. Family members rushed her to the DHH but the doctors declared her dead on arrival. The body was not sent to the morgue but kept at the casualty verandah.

The key of the morgue is usually kept at the casualty ward. “The doctor did not send the body to the morgue so I kept on watching over it all night at the verandah,” said the woman.

Saturday morning police reached the hospital and registered an unnatural death case and then only the body was taken to the postmortem cabin.

Notably, eyes from the body of a four-years-old girl were allegedly gauged out at the DHH’s morgue Thursday night.

PNN