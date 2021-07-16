Chhatrapur: A man allegedly hacked his aunt to death at Sundarpur village under Chhatrapur police limits in Ganjam district, Thursday. The reason behind the crime is yet to be ascertained.

The deceased has been identified as Padmabati Mandal, 80, while the accused is Sitaram Mandal her nephew. The accused managed to flee the scene after the incident.

Reports said that Padmabati who was bedridden due to paralysis, died on the spot. On being informed, Chhatrapur police rushed to the spot and recovered the body from the spot.

A case was registered in this connection and a probe was launched. However, the accused has absconded after committing the crime. Raid is on to nab him soon, police said.