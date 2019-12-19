Balasore: A woman, who was in a live-in relationship, hacked her partner to death as the latter did not marry her at Gudipada under Sahadevkhunta Model police station in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Bada Marandi (48), a resident of Sirisabani in Mayurbhanj district. Marandi was married and had two children.

According to reports, Chadha Marandi works as guard at the FCI’s Balasore office. He had been staying with Sita Hembram (34) in a live-in relationship for the last 20 years.

The two used to fight over the issue as Sita was demanding marital status to their relationship.

Tuesday night, both were drunk. In the wee hours of Wednesday, Sita woke up infuriated and hacked Marandi with a sharp weapon and fled the scene.

Police seized the body and sent it for post-mortem. Later, the accused surrendered at Baripada police station.