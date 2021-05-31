Bhubaneswar: A woman suffered serious injuries on her neck Monday when a miscreant attacked her with a chopper in an attempt to snatch the gold necklace she was wearing. The incident took place Monday morning at VIP Colony under Nayapalli police limits in the capital City.

Attracted by her screams, local residents immediately rescued the profusely bleeding woman and rushed her to a nearby private hospital. However, the miscreant managed to give everyone the slip.

Eyewitnesses said that unidentified woman was on her way to the local vegetable shop Monday morning. Just then a youth approached her and attacked her with a chopper.

The entire episode has been captured by CCTV cameras installed in the locality. On being informed, Nayapalli police visited the spot, recorded the statements of witnesses. They are also going through the CCTV footage to zero in on the miscreant.

PNN