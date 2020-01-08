Jaleswar: A woman sustained critical injuries after she was attacked by her brother-in-law over property dispute at Sahadapada village under this police limits in Balasore district, Monday.

The injured woman was identified as Jheena Patra, 27, wife of Chandan Patra of the village. She was rescued and admitted to Jaleswar Community Health Centre (CHC) from where she was shifted to Balasore Headquarters Hospital after her condition deteriorated. Jaleswar police registered a case and started an investigation into the incident but the accused is yet to be nabbed.

The incident occurred during a fight between Chandan and his uncle Shankar and his son Ranjan Patra over installation of a tube-well in his backyard. The two sides broke into a fight when Ranjan attacked his sister-in-law Jheena on the head with a knife.