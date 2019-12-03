Jammu: A woman was killed while eight persons were injured Tuesday when Pakistan army shelled forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said.

The firing and shelling from across the border in Shahpur and Kirni sectors was retaliated by the Indian Army, a defence spokesman said.

“At about 2.30pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars in the two sectors. The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly,” the spokesman stated. “Those who have been injured have been shifted to a hospital. They are under treatment and their conditions are stable,” he added.

Meanwhile police said that the identity of the woman killed is yet to be ascertained. They also said shelling has been going on heavily in the area since afternoon.

PTI