Jharsuguda: A woman allegedly killed her son and daughter before attempting suicide at Tangarpali’s Oram Pada under Airport police station in Jharsuguda district late Saturday night, police said.

Briefing reporters Sunday, SP GR Raghavendra said the accused Ranjita Oram had long suspected her husband Sitaram Oram of having an extramarital affair.

The suspicion had led to frequent quarrels between the couple over the past 15 days.

She had also threatened to kill herself and her two children on several occasions.

Police said an altercation broke out between the couple Friday.

Ranjita allegedly woke her husband up at around 11:30pm Saturday, and asked him to get out of the house. After Sitaram stepped out, she locked the door from inside.

She then allegedly attacked her daughter, Jigyansa Oram, 10, and son, Bihanshu Oram, 5, with an axe, before slitting her neck with a sharp blade.

Hearing the screams, Sitaram, along with his elder brother, broke open a rear window and entered the house.

However, the girl had already died, while the boy, who was found in a critical condition, died at the DHH.

The SP said Ranjita admitted that she committed the crime over Sitaram’s affairs with another woman.