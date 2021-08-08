Phulbani: A woman Maoist from Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) division of Odisha state committee Sunday laid down arms before police in Kandhamal district.

According to a senior police official, the Red Rebel — identified as Kanti Mallick — is a resident of Gangaranga village under Baliguda block in Kandhamal district. In 2018, she became an active member of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) faction and continued to work for the organisation till he time of her surrender.

“Kanti was part of the KKBN division Odisha state committee and a Red Rebel since 2018. Now, she has realised that the Maoist’s ideology is futile. She was inspired by various development activities being taken up by the state government,” said Kandhamal Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinit Agrawal.

“Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had urged all the active Maoist cadres and militia to surrender and join the mainstream. The Odisha Chief Minister’s appeal encouraged Kanti to shun violence and leave the Maoist organisation,” the Kandhamal SP added.

Kanti will get financial support as per the surrender and rehabilitation scheme of the state government.

PNN