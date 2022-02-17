Jammu: A woman was allegedly raped in Jammu and Kashmir’s Jammu city by a 32-year-old man from Chhattisgarh early this week.

Police sources said a 20-year-old woman was allegedly raped Monday when she was alone in a rented accommodation in the Rehari old city area.

“Her parents were out for work when the accused, identified as Mohan Singh, a car washer from Chattisgarh, who lived in the same locality, forced his entry and raped the victim.

“An FIR has been lodged in the Pucca Danga police station after medical examination of the victim.

“A manhunt has been started to nab the absconding culprit”, sources said.

IANS