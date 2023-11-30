Rourkela: The Vigilance department of Rourkela Wednesday apprehended a woman revenue inspector (RI) for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000. The accused RI identified as Lily Choudhury, who is in charge of Tasaladihi under Tangarpali tehsil in Sundargarh district, demanded Rs 5,000 from a person who had applied for the conversion of agricultural land to homestead land. Choudhury remained adamant about the bribe despite the complainant pleading for her help. She was supposed to do the needful through an inquiry, which she was denying in order to press for her bribe demand. The complainant, being poor, wanted to settle the issue without much expense. However, she did not budge from her demand.

Finally, finding no way out, he brought the matter to the notice of the Vigilance sleuths at Sundargarh, and the case was eventually transferred to Rourkela. A trap was laid out and Choudhury was apprehended when in possession of the cash. The Vigilance officials recovered the money from her on the spot and seized the currency notes as part of evidence.

Meanwhile, simultaneous searches are going on at two properties owned by Choudhury in Sundargarh district to unearth the disproportionate assets. In this connection, Rourkela Vigilance has registered a case under PS Case U/s 7 PC (Amendment) Act, 2018, and started an investigation.