Kuchinda: A woman was fatally stabbed by her elder sister and younger brother during a family gathering in Majhipada village under Bamra block in Sambalpur district, local police said Sunday.

The incident occurred during the post-death rituals of their late uncle. The victim, identified as 40-year-old Leena Sahu, had returned to her paternal home to attend the ceremony. An argument reportedly ensued among the siblings over the division of ancestral property, which escalated and Leena was allegedly stabbed by her elder sister, Pushpanjali Sahu, 45, and younger brother, Golek Sahu, 30.

Family members present at the ceremony rushed Leena to Govindpur Medical Centre, where she was declared dead upon arrival. Govindpur police arrested the accused siblings and presented them before the Kuchinda Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate’s Court the same day.

A case (67/25) has been registered under sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Investigations are ongoing, with Govindpur Inspector-in-Charge Rajendra Behera, Kuchinda SDPO Pradeep Kumar Das, and a forensic team from Sambalpur examining the crime scene.

Sources indicate that Leena, who was married and residing in Sambalpur, had been working at a jewellery store. She was seeking her share of the family property and her demand reportedly led to tensions with her unmarried siblings, culminating in the fatal incident.

The local community remains in shock over the incident, highlighting the devastating consequences that familial disputes over property can entail.

