Deogarh: A woman sustained critical burn injuries after coming in contact with live wires laid for poaching wild animals at Tainsar village under Sadar police limits of Deogarh district, Wednesday. The injured woman was identified as Sanjukta Pradhan, 48, wife of Lakshman Pradhan. The mishap occurred when she was accompanying her husband in a bullock cart to bring hay stacks from their farmland. She was walking ahead of the bullock cart when she stumped upon a live wire that had been laid to poach wild animals. She screamed for help.

Locals rescued her and rushed her to the district headquarters hospital from where doctors referred her to VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Burla after examining her health condition. On being informed, Forest officials reached the spot, seized the wires and launched an investigation.