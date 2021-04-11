Balishankara: In a shocking incident, a woman beat her husband to death at Dunguri Pada village under Sukhamahadeb Pada area in Talsara police limits of Sundargarh district late Saturday night. She surrendered before the police after committing the crime.

The deceased has been identified as Prakash Kujur (45) and the accused woman as Sushama Kujjur.

According to police, the couple had a fight over some issue Saturday night. They then went to sleep. However, Sushama who was severely rebuked by Prakash had a plan to eliminate him. After being sure that Prakash was in deep sleep, she hit him on his head with a piece of iron pipe, causing his death on the spot.

She was seen reaching the police station weeping all the while.

On basis of her confession, the police registered a case, went to the spot and recovered the body for postmortem.

A detailed investigation into the incident is underway.

PNN