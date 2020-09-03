Bhadrak: A woman was tied up to a tree and beaten up severely at Baralapokhari village in Bhadrak district Wednesday afternoon. The video of the incident went viral Thursday, prompting the police to launch an investigation.

In the video, the woman could be seen being stripped semi nude, tied to a tree and beaten up mercilessly by some other women.

Sources said, she was attacked over financial and land dispute. Some women rushed to Rabindra’s house, dragged his wife out of the house, tied her to a nearby tree and then started beating her up black and blue.

Meanwhile, Rabindra has lodged an FIR at Town police. On the other hand, an FIR was also lodged against the complainant. Rabindra’s wife and two others are undergoing treatment at Bhadrak district headquarters hospital (DHH).

On the basis of the FIRs lodged by both sides, the police visited the DHH and recorded their statements apart from enquiring about their health condition.

PNN