Puri: A woman tourist from Chhattisgarh drowned while bathing in the sea in Odisha’s Puri Tuesday, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Minakshi Nayak from Raigarh area of Chhattisgarh.

“Six tourists from the Raigarh area of Chhattisgarh were bathing in the Puri sea… of them, three were swept away in the current of a high tide. We have rescued two persons while the body of a woman was fished out from Blue Flag beach,” said fire service officer Dhananjay Mallick.

The body of the deceased tourist has been sent to hospital for further course of action, he said.

The health conditions of the other two tourists are stated to be stable.

As a low-pressure area still persists, the fire service personnel continue to warn tourists against entering the sea, added Mallick.

